How will AMD's lower latency designs (Infinity Cache, Smart Access Memory) be experienced in-game?

I'm curious about the lower latency thing. I thought I saw a slide shown by AMD suggesting 20+ ms reduced latency with their new tech. Is that latency between information moving from the VRAM to the CPU, or information leaving the GPU to reach the monitor... or what?



In what way will the reduced latency Infinity Cache and Smart Access be experienced in-game: Higher FPS, lower actual latency in when an image shows on the screen? Will playing with a Zen 3 + RX 6000 GPU feel snappier than playing with an Intel CPU and an RTX 3080?



20+ ms latency, if present in how quickly images reach the monitor, sounds like it would be extremely noticeable lag.