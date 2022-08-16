How well would a vintage Lian Li case like this deal with modern hardware?

Why does every single (not quite) but way to many new cases have stupid glass side panels and/or look cheap / stupid or all 3?
Yes I know I`ve apparently became a pc case boomer???
This is the question.. I really like these old Lian Li aluminum case (cable management ..etc probably safely described as "limited"?) and they only seem to take 80mm fans and I suppose AIOs are off the table as well certainly. (but I also hate AIOs).
If say I got one of these Lian Li cases like this and stuck a intel i7-12700 and RTX3070 FE, and Seasonic X750 PSU in it.... well would it be able to manage thermally ... ?? I wish I could find an ATC-201 but that seems near about impossible ?
So yeah here is the case in all it`s 3 80mm fan mount glory
