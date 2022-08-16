How well would a vintage Lian Li case like this deal with modern hardware?

Your prob going to have heat issues since those cases were not really designed for that amount of heat load. I have several of that style case that I used back in the day and even back then the stock fans werent that great. Back then I replaced all the fans with fast panaflo fans to keep everything cool. The current equivalent to panaflo fans would likely be noctua now, and you would need something fast enough to cycle the air through the case.



The other issue you will likely run into is that the depth of the case in not that big, so it likely wont fit many of the tower coolers out there. Also that will effect a lot of video cards both in length and depth, as a lot of video cards hang out far on the side where it screws into the card slots. Not to mention a lot of the longer cards will interfere with the front cages due to length. I would do a lot of measuring before trying to fit any modern hardware in one of those cases and make sure you have clearance and you will be able to get the side pannel on.