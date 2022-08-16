How well would a vintage Lian Li case like this deal with modern hardware?

atarione

Why does every single (not quite) but way to many new cases have stupid glass side panels and/or look cheap / stupid or all 3?

Yes I know I`ve apparently became a pc case boomer???

This is the question.. I really like these old Lian Li aluminum case (cable management ..etc probably safely described as "limited"?) and they only seem to take 80mm fans and I suppose AIOs are off the table as well certainly. (but I also hate AIOs).

If say I got one of these Lian Li cases like this and stuck a intel i7-12700 and RTX3070 FE, and Seasonic X750 PSU in it.... well would it be able to manage thermally ... ?? I wish I could find an ATC-201 but that seems near about impossible ?

So yeah here is the case in all it`s 3 80mm fan mount glory

1660611893087.png s-l1600.png
 
Starfalcon

Starfalcon

Your prob going to have heat issues since those cases were not really designed for that amount of heat load. I have several of that style case that I used back in the day and even back then the stock fans werent that great. Back then I replaced all the fans with fast panaflo fans to keep everything cool. The current equivalent to panaflo fans would likely be noctua now, and you would need something fast enough to cycle the air through the case.

The other issue you will likely run into is that the depth of the case in not that big, so it likely wont fit many of the tower coolers out there. Also that will effect a lot of video cards both in length and depth, as a lot of video cards hang out far on the side where it screws into the card slots. Not to mention a lot of the longer cards will interfere with the front cages due to length. I would do a lot of measuring before trying to fit any modern hardware in one of those cases and make sure you have clearance and you will be able to get the side pannel on.
 
