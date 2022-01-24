How Well Is Gigabyte's Motherboard Support History? Is My Z490 Board Likely To Get Any More BIOS Upgrades?

I have a Gigabyte Z490 AORUS PRO AX motherboard, and the BIOS hasn't been updated in a while. Thing is, the latest BIOS updates added better support for Windows 11.... and fixed some "major vulnerabilities" that they highly recommend you update.

My issue is... that update also claims it changes the way the BIOS itself is written and once I update to it, I can no longer downgrade to any previous version.

That specific part is what worries me, since both the 10th gen and 11th gen Intel CPUs were rather lackluster, and now that 12th gen has been released and is doing well, I worry that Z590 and especially Z490 boards are just going to be ignored from now on, and mine ended up with the most recent BIOS both being a recommended onw for Windows 11 support and to fix security issues.... while also being one I can't downgrade from in case it gives me issues.

If Gigabyte continues to update this board I wouldn't be as worried, but my main concern is due to it being a 10th gen chipset and 12th gen being out now and how lackluster 10th and 11th gen were, that these boards will be ignored now and not get further upgrades. Anyone have any experience with how well or poorly Gigabyte tends to support older motherboards?
 
You are talking about a motherboard that's two generations back from what's current. I wouldn't expect much in the way of updates if any. That's not a GIGABYTE specific thing either. Your not going to find a lot of updates on Z490 boards from anyone unless they were addressing a very specific issue. Z490 is very mature and future updates are likely going to be largely unnecessary. I also think you are overvaluing the need to go back to older versions. Again, Z490 is pretty mature and its unlikely you would need to revert to an older BIOS after flashing to the latest one.
 
Gigabyte supports boards rather well historically. I’d expect another year or two of updates. BIOS isn’t generally updated often once it is stable. So the lack of updates isnt exactly a bad thing.

I’d suggest you wait a few weeks or months before updating, to wait to see if it has any major issues. If it does, Gigabyte will address it, but you’d hear about first on the interwebs.

Then I’d update.
 
