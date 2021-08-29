how well does window position saving work in windows 11?

biggest annoyance about win10 is whenever I turn off my 4k tv monitor (connected to laptop) overnight, it throws most of my windows to the upper left corner of the screen when i turn on my tv the next day.
sometimes it doesn't do this even after many hours pass by, but sometimes it does this in as little as 4 hours.
I use DisplayFusion to restore most of my window positions, but it's not a perfect solution, as some windows still can't be restored
Have you had this problem? and has windows 11 fixed it?
