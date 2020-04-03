how visible are the pixels really on a 27" 1080p vs 25" 1080p ?

a lot of opinions online seem to be that 27" 1080p is just too blurry/pixelated, and that if you sit at normal distance from pc monitor you will very easily see individual pixels
and that text is hard/annoying to read in desktop and so on, (supposedly gaming and movies are less affected by the problem?)



how true is this really? I understand it is also subjective and maybe also depends on how good vision you have, biggest reason I wonder is because I really want to buy the new benq xl2746S
monitor that is available in my country, first I wanted to wait for xl2546S but I am running out of patience for it to be even announced :D maybe it will not even be released who knows..



would appreciate any feedback if someone here has compared for themself 24-25" 1080p vs 27" 1080p or has a 27" 1080p monitor and want to give some opinions on it,
I understand also if you sit a bit further back it is perhaps less easier to see the pixels, but in some games like Fortnite sometimes I have to move eyes quite close to monitor,
to aim down sights at small targets in the distance and so on, if that makes sense, cheers and thanks !
 
I've been on a 1080 27" for a while now, actually on my 2nd monitor and I have to admit they are visible in games if you don't use AA but not so much if you do. I prefer high frame rates which is why I'm still at 1080 so the trade off is worth it to me and a little FXAA or low set AA usually cleans it up pretty good. On some games I don't use AA at all just to ease the GPU load a little and honestly have never had any problems with jagged edges bothering me.

That said if you're wanting the best possible image quality then you'll want a little higher DPI like 1080 on a 25 or 1440 in a 27. If you want higher frame rates and mainly play fast paced games, I think 1080 @ 27" is ideal. Neither way is "wrong", it's just what matters most to you. Of course best case scenario is to have a $1200 video card and a 1440 27" then you've got the high FPS and the DPI.
 
I've been on a 1080 27" for a while now, actually on my 2nd monitor and I have to admit they are visible in games if you don't use AA but not so much if you do. I prefer high frame rates which is why I'm still at 1080 so the trade off is worth it to me and a little FXAA or low set AA usually cleans it up pretty good. On some games I don't use AA at all just to ease the GPU load a little and honestly have never had any problems with jagged edges bothering me.

That said if you're wanting the best possible image quality then you'll want a little higher DPI like 1080 on a 25 or 1440 in a 27. If you want higher frame rates and mainly play fast paced games, I think 1080 @ 27" is ideal. Neither way is "wrong", it's just what matters most to you. Of course best case scenario is to have a $1200 video card and a 1440 27" then you've got the high FPS and the DPI.
thanks for the feedback ! well lets say we disregard the aliasing and jagged edges ingame (I usually play with FXAA or MSAA anyway depending on game) ,

if we instead focus on the actual physical pixels, do you notice them at all either on desktop or in game in any scenario? for example on my ancient vg248qe asus monitor (24" 1080p)
I basically have to literally put my face right in front of the panel to be able to see the pixel grid, and even then im only able to see them on bright/blank backgrounds basically,

would you say the actual physical pixels are more visible on 27" 1080p at normal distances?
and is there a big difference in how visible they are, if leaning forward a bit to aim down sights and so on in your opinion?


thats the only thing kind of worrying me, that the physical pixel grid/array is a lot more visible on 27" 1080p at normal distances, and that it would be disturbing when leaning closer to the monitor and so on :S


thanks again for now !
 
