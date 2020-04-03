how visible are the pixels really on a 27" 1080p vs 25" 1080p ?

Alexander1986
a lot of opinions online seem to be that 27" 1080p is just too blurry/pixelated, and that if you sit at normal distance from pc monitor you will very easily see individual pixels
and that text is hard/annoying to read in desktop and so on, (supposedly gaming and movies are less affected by the problem?)
how true is this really? I understand it is also subjective and maybe also depends on how good vision you have, biggest reason I wonder is because I really want to buy the new benq xl2746S
monitor that is available in my country, first I wanted to wait for xl2546S but I am running out of patience for it to be even announced maybe it will not even be released who knows..
would appreciate any feedback if someone here has compared for themself 24-25" 1080p vs 27" 1080p or has a 27" 1080p monitor and want to give some opinions on it,
I understand also if you sit a bit further back it is perhaps less easier to see the pixels, but in some games like Fortnite sometimes I have to move eyes quite close to monitor,
to aim down sights at small targets in the distance and so on, if that makes sense, cheers and thanks !
