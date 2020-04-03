how visible are the pixels really on a 27" 1080p vs 25" 1080p ?

a lot of opinions online seem to be that 27" 1080p is just too blurry/pixelated, and that if you sit at normal distance from pc monitor you will very easily see individual pixelsand that text is hard/annoying to read in desktop and so on, (supposedly gaming and movies are less affected by the problem?)how true is this really? I understand it is also subjective and maybe also depends on how good vision you have, biggest reason I wonder is because I really want to buy the new benq xl2746Smonitor that is available in my country, first I wanted to wait for xl2546S but I am running out of patience for it to be even announcedmaybe it will not even be released who knows..would appreciate any feedback if someone here has compared for themself 24-25" 1080p vs 27" 1080p or has a 27" 1080p monitor and want to give some opinions on it,I understand also if you sit a bit further back it is perhaps less easier to see the pixels, but in some games like Fortnite sometimes I have to move eyes quite close to monitor,to aim down sights at small targets in the distance and so on, if that makes sense, cheers and thanks !