How usefull is a 939 system in 2021​

So 95% if not more of what I do with a PC is retro gaming. The other 5% is low grade web stuff. Checking email and shopping on amazon and so on, no youtube, streaming or social media.

I been tossing around the idea of upgrading my Athlon XP system to a 939 system and selling my modern system.

I would still be able to use a older AGP card needed to play some dx5 and older games, have plenty of PCI slot for things like voodoo2s, a sound blaster/a3d sound card and have support for the SB16 Emu driver used by the SB live and audigy for dos games. The ladder being something only older chipset boards support. Id also still be able to run windows 98 and would be able to dual boot Linux for every day stuff.

But would a 939 system even be able to handle the modern web? even with a light Linux OS?