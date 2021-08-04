How usefull is a 939 system in 2021

So 95% if not more of what I do with a PC is retro gaming. The other 5% is low grade web stuff. Checking email and shopping on amazon and so on, no youtube, streaming or social media.
I been tossing around the idea of upgrading my Athlon XP system to a 939 system and selling my modern system.
I would still be able to use a older AGP card needed to play some dx5 and older games, have plenty of PCI slot for things like voodoo2s, a sound blaster/a3d sound card and have support for the SB16 Emu driver used by the SB live and audigy for dos games. The ladder being something only older chipset boards support. Id also still be able to run windows 98 and would be able to dual boot Linux for every day stuff.
But would a 939 system even be able to handle the modern web? even with a light Linux OS?
 
That depends on how much slowness you can tolerate. I still have an 1st gen atom netbook running Windows 7 on 1GB of RAM and a 250GB SSD that I occasionally use (as in, there is a power failure and everything else is out of battery). It does fine with up to 3 tabs open.

If you give it a dual-core, plenty of RAM, and an SSD it will be serviceable. I'm still surprised by what I see out in the wild sometimes.
 
JSHamlet234 said:
That depends on how much slowness you can tolerate. I still have an 1st gen atom netbook running Windows 7 on 1GB of RAM and a 250GB SSD that I occasionally use (as in, there is a power failure and everything else is out of battery). It does fine with up to 3 tabs open.
well I can handle slow. but not like wait 2-3 minutes for a page open slow. I seldom have more then 2 tabs open at a time too.

JSHamlet234 said:
If you give it a dual-core, plenty of RAM, and an SSD it will be serviceable. I'm still surprised by what I see out in the wild sometimes.
I'll for sure have a dual core. I'll likely pull the SSDs out of my modern system when I sell it and put them in the 939 system if I go this rout. As for ram that is a hard one. I want to be able to dual boot windows 98 on the system and wile there are ram patches for 9x I found that anything over 1gb and you run into problems. Granted I never tried Rudolph Loew's ram patch witch is suppose to fix the problems that other ram patches have. If with all goose well with Rudolph Loew's patch I should be able to run up to 4gb of ram in the system otherwize I'm suck at 1gb.
 
How usefull is a 939 system in 2021​

not very.

single core is awful these days. as jsh said, c2d with 4g+ ram is usable.
 
