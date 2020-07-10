How to use OpenVPN with NordVPN's NordLynx/WireGuard without NordVPN App?

EnthusiastXYZ
NordVPN states that it only allows the use of its WireGuard/WinTun protocol (branded NordLynx) via its own NordVPN App. On Windows, NordVPN App uses a very outdated OpenVPN version and in many ways, it is just bloatware... I would much rather use the latest OpenVPN Alpha (Technology Preview) that supports WireGuard/WinTun protocol. Here's the link to it - https://openvpn.net/download/openvpn-2-5_git-wintun-technology-preview/ .
When following instructions outlined in the link I provided above, I can't connect to any NordVPN servers, even the servers that do work with NordLynx Protocol when connecting via NordVPN App. I also wonder if I should care because with standalone OpenVPN Windows App (UDP Protocol) my latency is actually better than latency I get with my ISP, my top speed is within 95% of the speed I get without any VPN, and that speed is achieved within seconds. OpenVPN Client CPU utilization stays below 2%. I know WireGuard/WinTun/NordLynx is much lighter compared to OpenVPN, but in my case, I wonder if there would be any major difference. My only issue with NordVPN is that every once in a while, I get disconnected during online play...
