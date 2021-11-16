How to use max bandwidth for prolonged time?

EnthusiastXYZ
How to max out my bandwidth for a prolonged time? Speedtest.net only performs a short test. I want to be downloading/uploading (or using a lot of bandwidth) for a prolonged time.
I thought that a very popular torrent download would do the trick, but which one? It has to be lawful/legal, even though I use VPN. It can be something other than torrent, but has to max out at least download speed.
