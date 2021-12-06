How to update motherboard bios without windows? New AMD PC

So I have a new computer that needs the latest bios,the motherboard needs the latest bios to install windows 11 immediately.This is the motherboard:Is it possible to do that and how?What is my goal? I would like to avoid installing windows 10 system, then upgrading bios and then installing windows 11...The bios version on the motherboard is probably the first release, F1.If this is not possible then all I have left is a windows 10 installation.