How to update motherboard bios without windows? New AMD PC

b1rd

b1rd

Feb 19, 2021
So I have a new computer that needs the latest bios,the motherboard needs the latest bios to install windows 11 immediately.
This is the motherboard:
https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/B450M-S2H-V2-rev-10#kf

Is it possible to do that and how?

What is my goal? I would like to avoid installing windows 10 system, then upgrading bios and then installing windows 11...
The bios version on the motherboard is probably the first release, F1.
If this is not possible then all I have left is a windows 10 installation.
 
D

Dan_D

Feb 9, 2002
You can upgrade the BIOS by downloading it and extracting the .zip file to a flash drive and accessing the flash update utility from within the BIOS itself.
 
C

chameleoneel

Aug 15, 2005
You don't need Windows installed to update the BIOS. You can update the bios----in the BIOS, with a thumbdrive containing the new BIOS file. And this is actually preferred over installing the BIOS with a Windows app.


Some motherboards even have BIOS options which let you connect to the internet within the BIOS and download the BIOS update directly, rather than putting it on a thumbdrive.
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Feb 1, 2005
Download the bios file on another computer, copy the bios to USB drive, and then flash the bios via the tool in the bios.

Edit: Lots of people chimed in while I was writing a reply.

Your bios is probably already Win 11 compliant as long as you enable fTPM on boot. The newer bios probably only makes this the "default" setting.
 
B

BBQisGood

Jan 20, 2018
Gigabyte's "Q-Flash" the BIOS flashing utility is built in to the BIOS as per the PDF manual for that motherboard.
Follow the advice from the other forum members above.
 
b1rd

b1rd

Feb 19, 2021
Ok, thanks guys, I'll put it on a usb stick so we'll see if it recognizes and whether it will work... it should work...
I don't know what kind of bios gigabyte has,I only have experience with asrock bios on amd.
 
Zedicus

Zedicus

Nov 2, 2010
Q-Flash allows the user to quickly and easily upgrade or back up BIOS without entering the operating system.

i would watch a video on youtube. the flash drive needs to be FAT32.

this entire thread makes me feel old.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Oct 7, 2000
turn the tpm on in bios, it should be gtg without an update. or use the built in bios update function in the bios.
 
b1rd

b1rd

Feb 19, 2021
I was confused by something else, if I had a ryzen 5600x processor for example and F1 bios, could I upgrade the bios then? Then it wouldn't work, right? I should have a supported processor for that F1 version of the BIOS?

edit:i would rather put the latest bios right away as it is also recommended by gigabyte
 
N

Nobu

Jun 7, 2007
Yeah, if it has F1, you'll probably need an older processor to upgrade the bios before you can use the motherboard.
 
