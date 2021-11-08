How to unlock LHR cards?

Anyone have a guide? I googled but I can't seem to find anything useful.
Most people write that newer miners like lolminer do it automatically, but I'm getting about 53-56mh/s on my MSI 3080 Gaming Z Trio, with vram set to +1300 and 75% power.
I heard you can get 70mh/s. How?
 
It should basically be automatic at this point and fairly stable. I'm using trex miner on mine and get a stable 64-66MH/s. Overclocks are:

Core: -200MHz
Memory: 1700 (half that if windows)
100% fan speed
245W power limit

You could probably do better with the overclocks but I haven't repadded these ones yet and want to keep temps down.
 
