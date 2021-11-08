How to unlock LHR cards?

Nebell
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 20, 2015
- Messages
- 2,021
Anyone have a guide? I googled but I can't seem to find anything useful.
Most people write that newer miners like lolminer do it automatically, but I'm getting about 53-56mh/s on my MSI 3080 Gaming Z Trio, with vram set to +1300 and 75% power.
I heard you can get 70mh/s. How?
