How to turn on a laptop without a power button?

I received some laptop mobos without shells (Lenovo 13 2nd gens) that I would like to upcycle to use as my HTPCs. I currently use slower laptops (actually parts of laptops) but would like to upgrade what I already have.I have identified where the power button should attach and tried shorting out the pins (like I would do for a PC mobo), but this did not work and I am unable to power on the board.My troubleshooting steps are as follows:My intention is the attach the laptop mobo to a wood board and solder wires to the board that connects to a momentary switch that I can use to power the "laptops" back on when needed.Any ideas on how to boot a laptop without a power button?