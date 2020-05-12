How to turn off update message: iPhone?

I have iPhone 6s plus running iOS 11.0.3 and I turned off every update I could find. However it still gives me the message that a new version of ios is available and if I want to install it NOW or LATER. Never is not an option. So I just keep selecting Later.
Is there a way to turn this off so it doesn't keep informing me every time a new version is out?
 
MrGuvernment said:
Why not update your phone so it is secured and bugs fixed?
Thank you for responding. It's a relatively new device (though old model) so I plan on keeping it several more years as it does everything I need. It's just the annoying update message I don't like. The only reason I even got the 6S+ was because my 4S can't run some of the apps I need to control cameras or serve as backup for sUAS use. I know I'm strange but I keep things as long as they serve the purpose and resist upgrading something that is working. Yes. People do make fun of me :)
 
