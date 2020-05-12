How to turn off update message: iPhone?

SLP Firehawk
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Jan 30, 2020
- Messages
- 92
I have iPhone 6s plus running iOS 11.0.3 and I turned off every update I could find. However it still gives me the message that a new version of ios is available and if I want to install it NOW or LATER. Never is not an option. So I just keep selecting Later.
Is there a way to turn this off so it doesn't keep informing me every time a new version is out?
