How to troubleshoot a possibly defective card without a desktop?

I no longer have a desktop computer but I do have a spare NVIDIA GTX 680 card that used to be paired with another in an SLI configuration in my old desktop. The desktop stopped booting and I wasn't able to diagnose the error. I did try running it with just one card at a time and that didn't help. Took it to a local repair person and he was able to get it to work when pulling one card. But I didn't ask him to test it using each of the cards on their own, which I wish I had asked.



I'd like to sell the card but it would help to know if its working. I no linger have a desktop and wonder if there is any way that I can test to see if it works.



Thanks.