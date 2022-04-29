How to surge protect long ethernet cable runs under a house?

B

Bird222

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 1, 2000
Messages
1,268
What can be done to ground ethernet cables from lightening/power surges so that equipment doesn't get fried?
 
T

toast0

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 26, 2010
Messages
1,647
Ethernet cables are not usually grounded. If you really think it's needed, you need to run shielded cable and ground at only one point. Ethernet is galvanically isolated; maybe not enough for lightning, but lightning doesn't usually strike under a house.

Optical ethernet is an option, of course.
 
GotNoRice

GotNoRice

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 11, 2001
Messages
10,792
Many backup power supplies and surge protectors have Ethernet pass-through connections on them. But you can also simply put a sacrificial switch on both sides. You can get a 5-port gigabit switch for about $12 these days, and any kind of surge, even a lightning strike, is unlikely to kill anything beyond the first piece of equipment connected to the cable.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top