How to surge protect long ethernet cable runs under a house?

Ethernet cables are not usually grounded. If you really think it's needed, you need to run shielded cable and ground at only one point. Ethernet is galvanically isolated; maybe not enough for lightning, but lightning doesn't usually strike under a house.
Many backup power supplies and surge protectors have Ethernet pass-through connections on them. But you can also simply put a sacrificial switch on both sides. You can get a 5-port gigabit switch for about $12 these days, and any kind of surge, even a lightning strike, is unlikely to kill anything beyond the first piece of equipment connected to the cable.