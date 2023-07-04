How to stress-test RAM/fclk overclock?

I've got an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G cpu in an Asus Prime B550-PLUS motherboard, with Corsair Vengeance DDR4 3600mhz RAM. I play old games, and the igpu on the chip runs them surprisingly well. Now I'm trying to tweak the igpu, and that also involves RAM and fclk settings (fclk = igpu memory clock). I'm trying to raise fclk, and I'm also trying to maintain 2:1 RAM/fclk ratio. Somewhat to my surprise, I'm able to boot at 4000mhz/2000 fclk with this RAM. All other settings were left on Auto; RAM volts at 4000mhz are the same as 3600mhz (1.35v), and only two timings loosened when I went from 3600 to 4000 (Trc went from 84 to 93, Trfc went from 630 to 700), so it looks like a legit overclock - same timings at faster speed, with tolerable volts.



I've heard that Ryzen 5000 chips don't like fclk above 2000, so instead of looking for better performance RAM (my first idea), I'd like to see if I can keep these speeds with this RAM. First, though, I'd like to check stability. How do folks stress-test fclk settings? Will Memtest do it? Parts of Prime95?