How to spot a horrible review from a top YT'r

So I now own a 6900xt and I am impressed. Having been a power GPU owner for quite some time from quad r290x to hd6990 dual gpu cards, to sli 1080tis and sli 2080tis. Even own a 3090 as well, I have quite a bit of direct experience in architectural differences and how they perform.



I finally watched Jayz2cents 6900xt review out of sheer boredom and I was disgusted with what I seen, not of the card, but of Jay. Then luck struck and the YT algorithm led me to a video that absolutely explains my disgust with the modern super youtuber hardware reviews.



I never watch Linus or Jayz 2 pennies because I frankly cant stand them. However, short of me putting out 500 reasons in a list here I found a YouTuber that hits the nail on the head.



I personally find Jayz review and most of them abyssmally hard to digest. This guy hits the nail on the head on just what makes a giant reviewer damn near fake news.

This is not a rant post or a defend AMD. It is jusy my attempt to show that even so called trusted reviewers on YT can and do commit the sin of fud.