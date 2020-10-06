How to set up vpn server on my home pc so I can connect to it anywhere?

J

jarablue

Gawd
Joined
May 31, 2003
Messages
827
I do not have a router that supports vpn. All I have is a spectrum issued wifi router which is really basic. What I would like to do is setup vpn server software on my home pc, so I can connect to it when I am at work.

I really do not mind paying for a vpn service if it allows me to do this. But I thought vpn services like that just connect you to remote servers. I want something that will sit on my home pc and allow me to vpn into it. Again I do not have a vpn router, I really don't want to buy one.

Is there anyway to do this? Do vpn services that cost money allow this connectivity? I thought about enabling RDP and using dyndns to just connect but that is insecure as all hell. Thanks for the help!
 
J

jarablue

Gawd
Joined
May 31, 2003
Messages
827
Does that work through work firewalls? I would need something that works behind my work firewall.
 
M

mnewxcv

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 4, 2007
Messages
7,078
Are you trying to control the computer or access the Lan? I use Chrome remote desktop for remote control of my home computer.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top