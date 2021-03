This website does well enough to cut and paste ( https://social.dnsmadeeasy.com/blog/understanding-dns-forwarding/ ):What is DNS Forwarding?DNS forwarding is the process by which particular sets of DNS queries are handled by a designated server, rather than being handled by the initial server contacted by the client. Usually, all DNS servers that handle address resolution within the network are configured to forward requests for addresses that are outside the network to a dedicated forwarder.IMO, if the ability is to use the DNS server internally is available, such as me using pfSense or Pi-Hole, then this is the BEST method possible. Encrypting, and all that is nothing but bullshit, for they know what you looked at-its just those in the transit will most likely not. Technically it is a trade-off, and knowing the tradeoff is the key. When to, and not to encrypt. Having a local DNS and cached is much faster, especially if there are more users in the household. You will benefit from the caching of your local server by not having to go out of your local segment too much. You will have a cache at host, then at DNS, if not it is sent out to the roots this way. Forwarding means your inquiry is local host cache, then forwarded to the external server which can be very slow. You can feel/see the difference since the main mechanism of the networking is knowing where to go. Decrease the resolution time and even the transit time, and the networking is faster.You can also NAT your request with pfSense and Pi-Hole to make sure that you do not have any outside resolving, such as a host that is configure to use its coded DNS, or an compromised system that is programmed to use an external source. It will be forced to use the firewall's DNS by being redirected, and if such a record isn't seeded, then well, it will not go anywhere. And this is why in paragraph two they mention:"When deciding how to allocate DNS resources on a network it’s important to implement some separation between external and internal Domain Name Services. Having all DNS servers configured to handle both external and internal resolution can impact the performance and security of a network."pfSense: https://docs.netgate.com/pfsense/en/latest/recipes/dns-redirect.html Pi-Hole: https://labzilla.io/blog/force-dns-pihole The issue with VLAN's is that you segmented the networks. So you have to ask, can the port 53 request go egress and ingress? This video from Lawrence Systems might be very helpful for you: