How to securely share a broadband connection?

OK, I admit it, I suck at internet security.I have a rental property with 3 units, I would like to be able to provide them with internet access. I have a 1gb fiber connection available. I want them to each have secure access, not like an open/shared WIFI network. I would like to provide each unit with an ethernet cable, which they can plug into their own router and setup their own private WIFI.Would that be considered secure if they each have a wired connection to the main router? Should they each have a VPN provider on top of that? Is there anything else I need to do to make things more secure?