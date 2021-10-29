How to secure access from outside LAN cables (WiFi APs, cameras)?

What would be a good way to secure a network from unauthorized access via external LAN drops?
I am somewhat less concerned about the IP cameras, but my outside WiFi APs are connected to a Guest and various private (V)LANs, and their ethernet cables are more easily accessible.
HP Aruba managed switch (2930F)
Ubiquity U6 APs
Hikvision IP cameras
