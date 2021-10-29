How to secure access from outside LAN cables (WiFi APs, cameras)?

M

Meeho

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 16, 2010
Messages
5,339
What would be a good way to secure a network from unauthorized access via external LAN drops?

I am somewhat less concerned about the IP cameras, but my outside WiFi APs are connected to a Guest and various private (V)LANs, and their ethernet cables are more easily accessible.

HP Aruba managed switch (2930F)
Ubiquity U6 APs
Hikvision IP cameras
 
MrGuvernment

MrGuvernment

Fully [H]
Joined
Aug 3, 2004
Messages
20,267
You need some gear like CIsco ISA (pain in the butt) to control ports / mac addresses.

Where are your AP's located that someone could get to one and unplug the cable and connect a device to it? And why do you think someone would do that?


If you have your devices on a separate VLAN with very strict ACLs for Inet access and not allowing any other VLAN's access, if someone did get on it, they should not be able to do anything anyways.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top