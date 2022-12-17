How to SAFELY remove HSF from Ryzen AM4 socket motherboard

I just ruined my Ryzen 3950X, and I don't want to ruin my replacement 5950X. Obviously I need to tap into all the smarts that you guys have.
It all started when I removed the HSF and the CPU also came out. A true Whiskey-Tango-Foxtrot moment. So I did some searched, and this is a known issue with the AMD AM4 socket design. You are supposed to twist the HSF before removing it from the CPU. By the way, after the CPU came out with the HSF, the locking bracket for the CPU no longer locks down the processor. I'm talking about the default Wraith HSF that comes with the 3950X. Did I also ruin the motherboard?
So I was wondering if the processor lockdown is really important. I put the CPU back into the socket and reinstalled the HSF. Motherboard would not boot up, period. So I thought I should inspect the CPU. THIS TIME I twisted the HSF back and forth before removing it from the motherboard. Again, the CPU came out with the HSF. Only this time, lots and lots of CPU pins are bent. Friend who is good with detailed repairs said "forget about it. You need a new CPU."
So I've got a 5950X on order. And I've also ordered a Corsair H150i AIO cooler, https://www.corsair.com/us/en/Categ...E-RGB-ELITE-Liquid-CPU-Cooler/p/CW-9060060-WW
What do I have to do differently when I want to remove the Corsair AIO cooler from the CPU?
Did I ruin my motherboard?
It all started when I removed the HSF and the CPU also came out. A true Whiskey-Tango-Foxtrot moment. So I did some searched, and this is a known issue with the AMD AM4 socket design. You are supposed to twist the HSF before removing it from the CPU. By the way, after the CPU came out with the HSF, the locking bracket for the CPU no longer locks down the processor. I'm talking about the default Wraith HSF that comes with the 3950X. Did I also ruin the motherboard?
So I was wondering if the processor lockdown is really important. I put the CPU back into the socket and reinstalled the HSF. Motherboard would not boot up, period. So I thought I should inspect the CPU. THIS TIME I twisted the HSF back and forth before removing it from the motherboard. Again, the CPU came out with the HSF. Only this time, lots and lots of CPU pins are bent. Friend who is good with detailed repairs said "forget about it. You need a new CPU."
So I've got a 5950X on order. And I've also ordered a Corsair H150i AIO cooler, https://www.corsair.com/us/en/Categ...E-RGB-ELITE-Liquid-CPU-Cooler/p/CW-9060060-WW
What do I have to do differently when I want to remove the Corsair AIO cooler from the CPU?
Did I ruin my motherboard?