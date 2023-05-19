how to remove all traces of a newer version of Outlook

Happy Hopping
someone is renting that Outlook 365. Since it costs a rental fee, I removes it for him. And we then re-install an older ver. of MS Office 2007, which works fine
but Outlook 2007 still see some trace of Outlook 365 and it found an old email profile from an old ISP that he no longer uses. So Outlook 2007 boots up w/ that error "outlook detects a newer version of .... email profile"
is there a way to remove that old profile? I can go to appdata, works myself down the sub-dir, and delete those old profile, but is that safe when outlook 2007 re-boot?
