How to reinstate Apple MacBook Pro 13" A1278 (late 2011)?

R

RavinDJ

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 9, 2002
Messages
4,177
My friend crushed his screen on a 13-inch MacBook Pro A1278 from Late 2011.

The screen is completely crushed and you cannot see anything. I haven't tried connecting external monitor to it yet. But it turns on fine, but I just can't see anything.

Would it be possible to take out the hard drive and put it into another MacBook Pro and have it boot up fine? Do I need another A1278?

Options? Recommendations?? Documents and photos are most important. Hard drive seems fine.

What should we do?

Thanks!!

-L
 
B

BlueLineSwinger

Gawd
Joined
Dec 1, 2011
Messages
951
Sounds like a write-off to me. I can't imagine putting any money into a system that old, as most any fix would probably cost more than the system is worth. (~16 months ago I had to put down an early-2011 13" MBP because the SATA controller failed.)

I'd tell your friend to buy a new system (the new M1 Air would probably be a good replacement), connect the old HDD to it via a USB-SATA adapter, and copy everything over.
 
Spartacus09

Spartacus09

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 21, 2018
Messages
1,747
If it wasn't encrypted you can generally pull the drive and connect it to another mac via a sata to usb adapter (or if it is encrypted and you have the file vault key).
If it is it should boot in another mac of similar type without issue as well if you have that more available over an adapter (you can buy a cheap adapter for under 10$ on amazon).
That said if its too new it may depend on the OS and where the startup files are located.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top