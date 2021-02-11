How to reinstate Apple MacBook Pro 13" A1278 (late 2011)?

My friend crushed his screen on a 13-inch MacBook Pro A1278 from Late 2011.
The screen is completely crushed and you cannot see anything. I haven't tried connecting external monitor to it yet. But it turns on fine, but I just can't see anything.
Would it be possible to take out the hard drive and put it into another MacBook Pro and have it boot up fine? Do I need another A1278?
Options? Recommendations?? Documents and photos are most important. Hard drive seems fine.
What should we do?
Thanks!!
-L
