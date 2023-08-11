How to quiet down a portable AC unit in the PC room?

xDiVolatilX
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2021
- Messages
- 1,759
Hello so my question is should I just stick on stickers of "dynomat" on the AC unit itself? I want it to be quieter during the summer months.
Has anyone experimented with using any sound suppressing or sound deadening sheets or stickers or materials or anything?
I have the normal portable stand-up unit that has a duct and liquid tube routed to the outside of the pc room from custom holes made in the wall. So, it's position is fixed. Just wondering how many different ways
if possible, to actually make it was quiet as I can being that all units make a certain amount of noise during operation.
Thanks in advance.
