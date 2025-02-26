How to protect flimsy USBC power plug from bending.

So all recent laptops have USBC which is small but it's easy to bend the power plug was more ideal. Unless the entire purpose was for universal adapters.
 
Are you impacting it with things or just the strain of the cord pulling on the port? If you are keeping the power cord at the desk you can strain relief it to the desk using some adhesive cord management holders.

There is also different cable options , some thicker some more flexible, coiled, right angle as mentioned.
 
Yeah I just got a pack of those holders they work wonders for cords. I'm asking for my Mom since the laptop is on a wooden table.
 
Could even get like one of those mouse cord bungees to use for the power cord
 
90 degree usb adapter, cheap one claim being ok for 100 watts could be an easy fix to try if the issue is the cable direction.
 
How is the USB-C connection any less flimsy than any other USB connection other than 'USB-A'? They are all small and flimsy. Gotta take care when you plug something in and when it is connected.

Most consumer connector ports are fragile, HDMI, USB whatever. The more commercial ones - RJ45 (ethernet) RJ59 (COAX) are not. Except fiber which is fragile no matter what.

Maybe it's just a crapshoot the more I think about it. Some are strong (RJ45), some are garbage (USB).
 
