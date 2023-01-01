How to prevent vram heatsinks from falling?

E

etegv

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 31, 2011
Messages
321
Hey guys, I decided to put an aio cooler on my gpu. Thing is the the thermal pads aren't sticky and the heatsinks keep falling off. I tried to put the heatsinks on the backside but the vrm went up to a 107 degrees before the pc shut down. Is tbere anything I can do about this? I have these sinks
https://www.amazon.com/Alphacool-Co...68&sprefix=ram+copper+heatsinks,aps,96&sr=8-3
https://www.amazon.com/Alphacool-Co...1672605899&sprefix=Ram+copper+,aps,133&sr=8-8
https://www.amazon.com/Enokay-Cooli...605956&sprefix=ram+heatsinks+,aps,156&sr=8-18

For some reason the heatsinks don't stick very well to the pads (gelid. 5mm). I read that you can get thermal tape but it seems like a lot of them don't have great reviews (in regards to the conductivity)

Is there something I can do about this? Thanks for the help
 
Z

ZeroBarrier

Gawd
Joined
Mar 19, 2011
Messages
626
You are using the wrong thermal interface material for your application. What you want is thermal tape or thermal adhesive. Why you thought a thermal pad would stick a heatsink is beyond my comprehension...
 
