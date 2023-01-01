How to prevent vram heatsinks from falling?

Hey guys, I decided to put an aio cooler on my gpu. Thing is the the thermal pads aren't sticky and the heatsinks keep falling off. I tried to put the heatsinks on the backside but the vrm went up to a 107 degrees before the pc shut down. Is tbere anything I can do about this? I have these sinksFor some reason the heatsinks don't stick very well to the pads (gelid. 5mm). I read that you can get thermal tape but it seems like a lot of them don't have great reviews (in regards to the conductivity)Is there something I can do about this? Thanks for the help