How to prevent vram heatsinks from falling?

Hey guys, I decided to put an aio cooler on my gpu. Thing is the the thermal pads aren't sticky and the heatsinks keep falling off. I tried to put the heatsinks on the backside but the vrm went up to a 107 degrees before the pc shut down. Is tbere anything I can do about this? I have these sinks
https://www.amazon.com/Alphacool-Co...68&sprefix=ram+copper+heatsinks,aps,96&sr=8-3
https://www.amazon.com/Alphacool-Co...1672605899&sprefix=Ram+copper+,aps,133&sr=8-8
https://www.amazon.com/Enokay-Cooli...605956&sprefix=ram+heatsinks+,aps,156&sr=8-18
For some reason the heatsinks don't stick very well to the pads (gelid. 5mm). I read that you can get thermal tape but it seems like a lot of them don't have great reviews (in regards to the conductivity)
Is there something I can do about this? Thanks for the help
https://www.amazon.com/Alphacool-Co...68&sprefix=ram+copper+heatsinks,aps,96&sr=8-3
https://www.amazon.com/Alphacool-Co...1672605899&sprefix=Ram+copper+,aps,133&sr=8-8
https://www.amazon.com/Enokay-Cooli...605956&sprefix=ram+heatsinks+,aps,156&sr=8-18
For some reason the heatsinks don't stick very well to the pads (gelid. 5mm). I read that you can get thermal tape but it seems like a lot of them don't have great reviews (in regards to the conductivity)
Is there something I can do about this? Thanks for the help