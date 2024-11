Keljian said: huge tangle of cables out the back and the fact they'd have had to unplug everything etc. Click to expand...

It's not just that. The badly managed cables probably indicates to them an item of lower worth since you didn't put much care into it visually. It's about perceived value to a robber. The easiest way to protect something is to make it so it's not there (or rather its value is not there). If your valuables are obviously valuable, and in plain sight, there isn't much you can do (that isn't very expensive) that will keep them from getting to it.There are a lot of things you can probably do... make the case too big and too heavy to make any sort of easy carrying attempt, as others have pointed out.This is kind of "out there" in terms of options, but if I was in a neighborhood where I had to worry about this, I would probably sort of embed the case into a small fake walled off (with sheetrock) area. Maybe make a hidden way to open it, too. For ventilation, maybe just make a cheap vent/exhaust fan line going out from that spot and tie it into a bathroom vent line in the attic or something. For intake, put a simple grate like you would normally have for a residential HVAC system in that fake walled off area. To a robber at a glance it would probably just look like some weird HVAC fixture, which they wouldn't really think about stealing, although the amount of wires might be confusing to them.Another benefit is it would stop the PC from heating up your room during summer, so I've actually been thinking about doing something like this myself.