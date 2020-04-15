How to override software to get win10 to sleep?

So I'm sort of baking my computer in a room when I leave COD MW running and get distracted or fall asleep and it's on for hours or all night. It just sits their running getting hot since I have to keep the rooms door closed cause of my Cat, she's cute but a trouble ninja. The waiting screen for warzone is exceptionally bad. The computer doesn't sleep from being idle cause COD is running.



Is there a way to have the computer sleep by lack of mouse movements or keyboard activity? I can't find this option but it would be a hell of a lot better.



Thanks.