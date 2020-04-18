How to orient my new ASUS "shark fin" wifi antenna

I just got this motherboard, which includes built-in WiFi. https://www.newegg.com/asus-rog-str...strix-e-_-13-119-111-_-Product&quicklink=true One of the parts in the box was an antenna that looks like a shark's fin. It has two cables going to coax connectors on the the motherboard back panel.
My new system is upstairs. Almost directly below on the first floor is the Netgear router. Across the room is a laptop. I need to communicate with both. How do I point this antenna?
In my old system the wifi antenna had three arms that could rotate on the base and the top part could be angled, so I simply arranged all the arms like on the points of an equilateral triangle.
