How to OC my i7 3930k?

Hi. I've looked at a few tutorials but now I'm asking for guidance from you guys on where to go for solid help on Overclocking specifically my 2013 i7 3930k 3.2GHz.

I have ASUS X79 Pro MB.

I am trying to increase my 3ds Max and Premiere Pro performance. Stability is very important and I also don't want toshorten the life of my CPU.

I will be either running a 280mm AIO or 120mm or 140mm Air cooler.

I am running WIn 7 Pro 64.



I have no idea what would be a safe OC, 4.0GHz?

Please guide me to where I can learn what is involved and do this safely and successfully