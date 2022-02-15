How to "Move To" Files/Folders to Predefined Locations in Windows 10?

Hi,
Is it possible to enable function akin to "Send To" but one that would move files instead of copying?
I held down SHIFT key thinking it would move files but there are no folders that pop up.
Interestingly when I choose "Compressed (zipped) folder" the files are moved into compressed archive.
Feels like moving to folders is possible but requires registry modification.
