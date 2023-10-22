How to mount/use a multi card reader when your case doesn't have any front mount locations?

Hey guys,

I'm considering buying the HAF 700 case which doesn't have any front panel mounting options but

i really want to be able to still use my USB MicroSD SDXC etc card reader with such a new high-end build.

How? Where could I mount it? Anyone else run into this problem? It connects to the motherboard with the USB3 19pin header that plugs into the board internally.
 
Without fabricating something or cutting a 5.25 hole in the front, I don't see it happening. Secondly, the usb for the tower will likely want that usb3 19pin header for your front panel items.
 
Without fabricating something or cutting a 5.25 hole in the front, I don't see it happening. Secondly, the usb for the tower will likely want that usb3 19pin header for your front panel items.
My board has 2 usb3 19 pins plugs so I'm ok on that front. But yeah, pretty tragic that It would have to be jerry rigged =(
Maybe just double sided taping it somewhere? But damn that means cracking open the case just to use it fml. It wouldn't be often but still kinda silly. Can't have it outside the case either. Crap.
 
either get creative or spend $10 and buy a new one thats regular usb and sit it on top or under. maybe the old one could fit under it?
 
This is the one i have. It connects to the usb3 19pin motherboard header so a cable needs to be lead to the motherboard from the device.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08DKDHMGR?psc=1&ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_product_details

Do you happen to have any links to the ones you are talking about?
that case has a bunch of usb on the front so you probably wont need those, so something like this:
https://www.amazon.com/Beikell-Connector-Adapter-Supports-Compatible/dp/B0BNJ9RGVP
 
