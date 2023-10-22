How to mount/use a multi card reader when your case doesn't have any front mount locations?

xDiVolatilX
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2021
- Messages
- 1,932
Hey guys,
I'm considering buying the HAF 700 case which doesn't have any front panel mounting options but
i really want to be able to still use my USB MicroSD SDXC etc card reader with such a new high-end build.
How? Where could I mount it? Anyone else run into this problem? It connects to the motherboard with the USB3 19pin header that plugs into the board internally.
I'm considering buying the HAF 700 case which doesn't have any front panel mounting options but
i really want to be able to still use my USB MicroSD SDXC etc card reader with such a new high-end build.
How? Where could I mount it? Anyone else run into this problem? It connects to the motherboard with the USB3 19pin header that plugs into the board internally.