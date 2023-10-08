How to make your own Cisco Practice Lab that follows the Lab Manuals for CCNA, CCNP, CCIE wired and Wireless in your own home

Here's the chart's I made in Libreoffice for how to make your own Cisco practice Labs to get CCNA, CCNP, and CCIE Certified for all Wireless too. I use the Wireless Lan Controller the 5508 because it was all I could afford and it's wattage rating works perfectly for the home and for 15 amp outlets if you don't have dual 30 amp outlets about 6 feet to 8 feet apart, which if you don't you can use 6 dual 15 amp outlets as long as you don't plug in anything in the top 15 amp outlet regardless if the maximum wattage for the 15 amp out is 1650 watts because 15 amps times 110 V is 1650 Watts and not 1500, but if you have 20 amp breaker for 15 amp outlets you might be able to use a 2000 watt UPS from Minutemen if you can get a 15 amp to 20 amp adapter, but I don't recommend it becuase the shape of the outlets might be correct, but you still might only be using 15 amp capabilities. No you cannot draw more that 1500 watts from the 15 amp outlet or dual outlet or even quad if you are using a 110V circuit breaker in your home.

Here the CCNA and CCIE Chart for the Campus Layer:





Cisco 5508 Wireless LANController





Item





Two CyberpowerPR1500RTXL2U 1500 WattUPS’s





CiscoCatalyst6500SeriesEnhancedFourSlotChassis,WS-C6503-E(6U)





Cisco ASR1001 1001Aggregation Services Router





Cisco ASA5510-SEC-BUN-K9ASA 5510 Adaptive SecurityAppliance





SUPERMICRO CSE-





Max Power Usage





1500 x2 Wattsor
3000 Watts





1400 Watts





250 Watts





115W





96 Watts





350Wattsor

150 Watts @half load





226 lbs. max





Weight





190 lbs. Fully loaded





25 lbs. If fully configured





20 lbs (9.1 kg) with 2power supplies





4.0 lb (1.8 kg)





Dimensions





17.1" x 3.4" x 19.7"





7 x 17.37 x 21.75





Height: 1.71 in. (43.43mm)

Width: 17.3 in. (439.42mm)
Depth: 18.17 in. (461.5mm)





17.30 x 21.20 x 1.75 in.(440 x 539 x 44.5 mm)





1.75 x 7.89 x 6.87 in.(4.45 x 20.04 x 17.45 cm)





$1110





Not Available





Price





$211-214 Chassis Only





$635.99 for chassis only





Not Available





Not Available





23.5 lbs. Just serverchassis 100 lbs. at themost if applicable





23.5" (597 mm) x 8.5"(216 mm) x 33.7" (856mm)





813MFTQC-350CB2





Black 1U Rackmount





Server Chassis





SUPERMICRO MBD-





X11SPM-F-O Micro ATX





Server Motherboard LGA 3647





Intel C621





Server and





Intel Xeon Scalable





Gold 6152 SkyLake 22-Core 2.1





GHz (3.7 GHz Turbo) LGA





3647 140W BX806736152





Server Processor





and





Supermicro SNK-P0067PD





LGA 3647-0 1U X11 haatsink







SuperServer 5018D2-AR12L (Complete SystemOnly)





Tripp Lite 8-Port 1U





Rack-Mount Console





400 Watts





30 Watts





32.0 lbs at the most





34.0 lbs.





1.7" (43mm)17.2"x (437mm)x32" (813mm)





Not Available





6.10 x 23.40 x 32.68





$919.99





KVM Switch with 19-in.





LCD, PS/2 or USB, VGA,





TAA (B040-008-19)





StarTech.com 15U 19"





Open Frame Server Rack -





N/A





27.1 lbs.





44.1 x 23.6 x 30.3 inches





$123.99





4 Post Adjustable Depth





22-40" Mobile - Free





Standing Rolling





Network/Computer





Equipment Data Rack-





Dell PowerEdge HP





ProLiant ThinkServer





Total





2241Watts if only usinghalf of server PowerSupply Load-2735 Wattsat Full Load





482.6 lbs.





$2227.99


Here's the Distribution and Access Layer:







Item





Cisco WS-C3560V2-48PS-SCiscoCatalyst3560V2-48PSLayer3Switch-4xSFP(mini-GBIC)-48x10/100Base-TX





Cisco 1900CISCO1921-SEC/K910/100/1000Mbps1921MultiServiceRouter-2Port-22x10/100/1000MbpsLANPorts





Cisco 1900CISCO1921-SEC/K910/100/1000Mbps1921MultiServiceRouter-2Port-22x10/100/1000MbpsLANPorts





Cisco 1900CISCO1921-SEC/K910/100/1000Mbps1921MultiServiceRouter-2Port-22x10/100/1000MbpsLANPorts





Cisco 1900CISCO1921-SEC/K910/100/1000Mbps1921MultiServiceRouter-2Port-22x10/100/1000MbpsLANPort





Cisco 1900CISCO1921-SEC/K910/100/1000Mbps1921MultiServiceRouter-2Port-22x10/100/1000MbpsLANPort





Cisco 1900CISCO1921-SEC/K910/100/1000Mbps1921MultiServiceRouter-2Port-22x10/100/1000MbpsLANPort





Weight Power Usage Dimensions





36 lbs. at the most if applicable 200 watts 23.5" (597 mm) x 8.5" (216 mm) x33.7" (856 mm)





11.02 lbs. 525 Watts 1.73 x 17.46x 11.62





11.02 lbs. 525 Watts 1.73 x 17.46x 11.62





8.5 lbs. 80 Watts 1.75 x 13.5 x 11.5 in. (4.45 x 34.29 x29.21 cm)





8.5 lbs. 80 Watts 1.75 x 13.5 x 11.5 in. (4.45 x 34.29 x29.21 cm)





8.5 lbs. 80 Watts 1.75 x 13.5 x 11.5 in. (4.45 x 34.29 x29.21 cm)





8.5 lbs. 80 Watts 1.75 x 13.5 x 11.5 in. (4.45 x 34.29 x29.21 cm)





8.5 lbs. 80 Watts 1.75 x 13.5 x 11.5 in. (4.45 x 34.29 x29.21 cm)





8.5 lbs. 80 Watts 1.75 x 13.5 x 11.5 in. (4.45 x 34.29 x29.21 cm)





$249.95or$278.20





$686.40





$686.40





$686.40





$686.40





$686.40





$686.40





Price





SUPERMICRO SuperChassis 505-203B Black 1U Rackmount ServerChassis/W 200 Watt 80 Plus GoldPSU

with SUPERMICROMBD-A1SAi-2750F-OMiniITXServerMotherboardwithIntelAtomC2750FCBGA1283





$383.60 for the case with powersupplies and $649.99 for themotherboard and $439.00 or $518for the processors x2 and Socket3647 1U heatsinks $41 x2





Two CyberpowerPR1500RTXL2U 1500 WattUPS’s





Verticalystandingfloormatedx2





Cisco WS-C3560V2-48PS-SCiscoCatalyst3560V2-48PSLayer3Switch-4xSFP(mini-GBIC)-48x10/100Base-TX





Cisco WS-C3560V2-48PS-SCiscoCatalyst3560V2-48PSLayer3Switch-4xSFP(mini-GBIC)-48x10/100Base-TX





Cisco WS-C3560V2-48PS-SCiscoCatalyst3560V2-48PSLayer3Switch-4xSFP(mini-GBIC)-48x10/100Base-TX





77 lbs. Max 1500 Watts x2 on two separate outlets 17.1" x 3.4" x 19.7"as well as two separate breakers





4.0 lb (1.8 kg) 96 Watts 1.75 x 7.89 x 6.87 in. (4.45 x 20.04 x17.45 cm)





11.02 lbs. 525 Watts 1.73 x 17.46x 11.62





11.02 lbs. 525 Watts 1.73 x 17.46x 11.62





$792.78
or
$739.90 total ($369.90 each)





SeagateSTDN1004BayNAS





CiscoASA5510-SEC-BUN-K9ASA5510AdaptiveSecurityAppliance





40 lbs at the most 90 Watts 381mmx430mmx1.75in.





$1451.26





Not Available





$249.95or$278.20





$249.95or$278.20





$249.95or$278.20





New Tripp Lite 8-Port RackmountConsole KVM Switch 17" LCDScreen B020-008-17





Total





27.3 lbs. 24 Watts 1.750 x 17.000 x 24.000





39.1 lbs. N/A 44.1 x 23.6 x 35.6 inches





$550





StarTech.com18U19"OpenFrameServerRack-4PostAdjustableDepth22-40"Mobile-FreeStandingRolingNetwork/ComputerEquipmentDataRack-DelPowerEdgeHPProLiantThinkServer(4POSTRACK18U)





$335.52





309.9 lbs.
Or
270.8.lbs. Not Including weight ofserver rack



5325 Watts total calculated, but nottotal used
and
2325 Watts total, but not includingUPS’s

and
2325 total for both UPS’s combinedon two seperate 15 amp breakers witha mx of 1500 watts per load
and
1434 total for first 1500 watt UPS and1450 on second 1500 watt UPS ontwo seperate 15 amp breakers with a maximum of 1500 watts per load.





$10,026.05

My Apologos for my why it didn't copy and paste correctly in the tread, but if you want to down load them use LibreOffice.
 

