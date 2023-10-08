How to make your own Cisco Practice Lab that follows the Lab Manuals for CCNA, CCNP, CCIE wired and Wireless in your own home

Here's the chart's I made in Libreoffice for how to make your own Cisco practice Labs to get CCNA, CCNP, and CCIE Certified for all Wireless too. I use the Wireless Lan Controller the 5508 because it was all I could afford and it's wattage rating works perfectly for the home and for 15 amp outlets if you don't have dual 30 amp outlets about 6 feet to 8 feet apart, which if you don't you can use 6 dual 15 amp outlets as long as you don't plug in anything in the top 15 amp outlet regardless if the maximum wattage for the 15 amp out is 1650 watts because 15 amps times 110 V is 1650 Watts and not 1500, but if you have 20 amp breaker for 15 amp outlets you might be able to use a 2000 watt UPS from Minutemen if you can get a 15 amp to 20 amp adapter, but I don't recommend it becuase the shape of the outlets might be correct, but you still might only be using 15 amp capabilities. Also, if you are wondering why you haven't heard from me in a while it's because I don't have anything to sell because I don't want to sell my other stuff and I donated my Server as well as the extra chassis to Goodwill as well as got a receipt, so that I could get a write off on my taxes with them. I also donated the Cisco 6509 Enhanced Campus Switch Chassis to Goodwill too because nobody would buy my stuff even though I told you that we didn't have hardware this good in the 1990's and early 2000's. No you cannot draw more that 1500 watts from the 15 amp outlet or dual outlet or even quad if you are using a 110V circuit breaker in your home. Anyway I got put in a Senior Living home because my idiot doctor for inpatient care at the Cleveland VA Hospital said I had muscular distrophy from exercising to much when the real reason was that the stupid American Medical Response kept coming to my apartment and pink slipping me for no reason, which caused me to almost die from being locked in the Hospital Mental Health Ward that all the medication they put me on is poison those are not just the side effects either, so because of that I almost died becuase I was like a Zombie and walked to my bathroom and took a sip of Isopropyl Alchocol from the bottle because I kept thinking that I was the guy that I met in Summerdale at a friends house that told me that he drank Isopropol Alchohol by filtering out the Isopropyl, which I didn't do because I was trying to go to the bath room to use the toilet and I actually bought the Isopropyl Alchohol to see if it was strong enough the remove my tatoo because it says in the bible for the old testment in the book of Leviticus that you are not supposed to have any tatoo's peicing's or scares to say that you belong to a peticular tribe because it is a desacration of the body, even if God might forgive me especially if I have it removed with laser surgury. Anyway my Dad won't let me move backhome because I am 43 years old, even though I am a 100 percent disabled veteran and the VA is forcing me to stay in a Senior Living Home and pay 90 percent or almost 90 percent of my income to live at the Senior Living Home in North Canton. Also, my Dad almost died because he had blockage in 3 of his heart arteries and the Cleveland Clinic had to remove it. Finally here are the Charts to help you all get jobs for Cisco.



Here the CCNA and CCIE Chart for the Campus Layer:











Cisco 5508 Wireless LANController











Item











Two CyberpowerPR1500RTXL2U 1500 WattUPS’s











CiscoCatalyst6500SeriesEnhancedFourSlotChassis,WS-C6503-E(6U)











Cisco ASR1001 1001Aggregation Services Router











Cisco ASA5510-SEC-BUN-K9ASA 5510 Adaptive SecurityAppliance











SUPERMICRO CSE-











Max Power Usage











1500 x2 Wattsor

3000 Watts











1400 Watts











250 Watts











115W











96 Watts











350Wattsor



150 Watts @half load











226 lbs. max











Weight











190 lbs. Fully loaded











25 lbs. If fully configured











20 lbs (9.1 kg) with 2power supplies











4.0 lb (1.8 kg)











Dimensions











17.1" x 3.4" x 19.7"











7 x 17.37 x 21.75











Height: 1.71 in. (43.43mm)



Width: 17.3 in. (439.42mm)

Depth: 18.17 in. (461.5mm)











17.30 x 21.20 x 1.75 in.(440 x 539 x 44.5 mm)











1.75 x 7.89 x 6.87 in.(4.45 x 20.04 x 17.45 cm)











$1110











Not Available











Price











$211-214 Chassis Only











$635.99 for chassis only











Not Available











Not Available











23.5 lbs. Just serverchassis 100 lbs. at themost if applicable











23.5" (597 mm) x 8.5"(216 mm) x 33.7" (856mm)











813MFTQC-350CB2











Black 1U Rackmount











Server Chassis











SUPERMICRO MBD-











X11SPM-F-O Micro ATX











Server Motherboard LGA 3647











Intel C621











Server and











Intel Xeon Scalable











Gold 6152 SkyLake 22-Core 2.1











GHz (3.7 GHz Turbo) LGA











3647 140W BX806736152











Server Processor











and











Supermicro SNK-P0067PD











LGA 3647-0 1U X11 haatsink















SuperServer 5018D2-AR12L (Complete SystemOnly)











Tripp Lite 8-Port 1U











Rack-Mount Console











400 Watts











30 Watts











32.0 lbs at the most











34.0 lbs.











1.7" (43mm)17.2"x (437mm)x32" (813mm)











Not Available











6.10 x 23.40 x 32.68











$919.99











KVM Switch with 19-in.











LCD, PS/2 or USB, VGA,











TAA (B040-008-19)











StarTech.com 15U 19"











Open Frame Server Rack -











N/A











27.1 lbs.











44.1 x 23.6 x 30.3 inches











$123.99











4 Post Adjustable Depth











22-40" Mobile - Free











Standing Rolling











Network/Computer











Equipment Data Rack-











Dell PowerEdge HP











ProLiant ThinkServer











Total











2241Watts if only usinghalf of server PowerSupply Load-2735 Wattsat Full Load











482.6 lbs.











$2227.99





Here's the Distribution and Access Layer:















Item











Cisco WS-C3560V2-48PS-SCiscoCatalyst3560V2-48PSLayer3Switch-4xSFP(mini-GBIC)-48x10/100Base-TX











Cisco 1900CISCO1921-SEC/K910/100/1000Mbps1921MultiServiceRouter-2Port-22x10/100/1000MbpsLANPorts











Cisco 1900CISCO1921-SEC/K910/100/1000Mbps1921MultiServiceRouter-2Port-22x10/100/1000MbpsLANPorts











Cisco 1900CISCO1921-SEC/K910/100/1000Mbps1921MultiServiceRouter-2Port-22x10/100/1000MbpsLANPorts











Cisco 1900CISCO1921-SEC/K910/100/1000Mbps1921MultiServiceRouter-2Port-22x10/100/1000MbpsLANPort











Cisco 1900CISCO1921-SEC/K910/100/1000Mbps1921MultiServiceRouter-2Port-22x10/100/1000MbpsLANPort











Cisco 1900CISCO1921-SEC/K910/100/1000Mbps1921MultiServiceRouter-2Port-22x10/100/1000MbpsLANPort











Weight Power Usage Dimensions











36 lbs. at the most if applicable 200 watts 23.5" (597 mm) x 8.5" (216 mm) x33.7" (856 mm)











11.02 lbs. 525 Watts 1.73 x 17.46x 11.62











11.02 lbs. 525 Watts 1.73 x 17.46x 11.62











8.5 lbs. 80 Watts 1.75 x 13.5 x 11.5 in. (4.45 x 34.29 x29.21 cm)











8.5 lbs. 80 Watts 1.75 x 13.5 x 11.5 in. (4.45 x 34.29 x29.21 cm)











8.5 lbs. 80 Watts 1.75 x 13.5 x 11.5 in. (4.45 x 34.29 x29.21 cm)











8.5 lbs. 80 Watts 1.75 x 13.5 x 11.5 in. (4.45 x 34.29 x29.21 cm)











8.5 lbs. 80 Watts 1.75 x 13.5 x 11.5 in. (4.45 x 34.29 x29.21 cm)











8.5 lbs. 80 Watts 1.75 x 13.5 x 11.5 in. (4.45 x 34.29 x29.21 cm)











$249.95or$278.20











$686.40











$686.40











$686.40











$686.40











$686.40











$686.40











Price











SUPERMICRO SuperChassis 505-203B Black 1U Rackmount ServerChassis/W 200 Watt 80 Plus GoldPSU



with SUPERMICROMBD-A1SAi-2750F-OMiniITXServerMotherboardwithIntelAtomC2750FCBGA1283











$383.60 for the case with powersupplies and $649.99 for themotherboard and $439.00 or $518for the processors x2 and Socket3647 1U heatsinks $41 x2











Two CyberpowerPR1500RTXL2U 1500 WattUPS’s











Verticalystandingfloormatedx2











Cisco WS-C3560V2-48PS-SCiscoCatalyst3560V2-48PSLayer3Switch-4xSFP(mini-GBIC)-48x10/100Base-TX











Cisco WS-C3560V2-48PS-SCiscoCatalyst3560V2-48PSLayer3Switch-4xSFP(mini-GBIC)-48x10/100Base-TX











Cisco WS-C3560V2-48PS-SCiscoCatalyst3560V2-48PSLayer3Switch-4xSFP(mini-GBIC)-48x10/100Base-TX











77 lbs. Max 1500 Watts x2 on two separate outlets 17.1" x 3.4" x 19.7"as well as two separate breakers











4.0 lb (1.8 kg) 96 Watts 1.75 x 7.89 x 6.87 in. (4.45 x 20.04 x17.45 cm)











11.02 lbs. 525 Watts 1.73 x 17.46x 11.62











11.02 lbs. 525 Watts 1.73 x 17.46x 11.62











$792.78

or

$739.90 total ($369.90 each)











SeagateSTDN1004BayNAS











CiscoASA5510-SEC-BUN-K9ASA5510AdaptiveSecurityAppliance











40 lbs at the most 90 Watts 381mmx430mmx1.75in.











$1451.26











Not Available











$249.95or$278.20











$249.95or$278.20











$249.95or$278.20











New Tripp Lite 8-Port RackmountConsole KVM Switch 17" LCDScreen B020-008-17











Total











27.3 lbs. 24 Watts 1.750 x 17.000 x 24.000











39.1 lbs. N/A 44.1 x 23.6 x 35.6 inches











$550











StarTech.com18U19"OpenFrameServerRack-4PostAdjustableDepth22-40"Mobile-FreeStandingRolingNetwork/ComputerEquipmentDataRack-DelPowerEdgeHPProLiantThinkServer(4POSTRACK18U)











$335.52











309.9 lbs.

Or

270.8.lbs. Not Including weight ofserver rack







5325 Watts total calculated, but nottotal used

and

2325 Watts total, but not includingUPS’s



and

2325 total for both UPS’s combinedon two seperate 15 amp breakers witha mx of 1500 watts per load

and

1434 total for first 1500 watt UPS and1450 on second 1500 watt UPS ontwo seperate 15 amp breakers with a maximum of 1500 watts per load.











$10,026.05



