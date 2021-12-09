How to make Alienware Aurora R10 thermals suck less

sucks balls.

The power supply swings out on a hinge when you open the case.

When closed, the case power supply sits right on top of the CPU / VRM area and blocks all meaningful intake or exhaust airflow

The silver VRM heatsinks pictured in units sent to reviewers are not present in our retail machine. Again, there is no VRM cooling whatsoever on our retail machine.

The front intake fan is mostly blocked by plastic crap, the 120mm AIO top exhaust is mostly blocked by the PSU

Both 120mm fans are very high RPM and loud

I will be doing a build in this case

I will make the thermals of this case suck less .

My husband bought an Alienware Aurora R10 to get a 5950x / 6800 XT and then shucked the components into his existing Corsair case because the Alienware Aurora R10 thermal performanceTo give an idea of how godawful this case design is, here is a photo from PC Magazine:The totality of all these stupid design decisions means that under any load, or even just browsing YouTube, the fans will spin up to high RPMs, the PC will sound like a jet taking off, and it still thermal throttles to all hell.With all this in mind,because it was shucked and it's otherwise just sitting in a closet. It has a decent B550 motherboard with PCIe 4.0 NVME support, a nice brace for supporting big graphics cards, and a high quality 1000 watt power supply. So I will be adding a 5800x / 3090 FE.It might not be pretty but surely there is something that can be done. Any ideas are welcome.