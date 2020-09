If you buy a RTX 3080 from a known Scalper on eBay you have 30 days to return it no questions asked. Now I may be wrong but I'm pretty sure I am right. I sell a lot of stuff on ebay and have had people "borrow" my items for 30 days just to return it and say it doesn't work. I wonder if anyone thought of "borrowing" I mean buying one from a Scalper and returning the favor.