How to keep the SD slot in my laptop assigned to the drive letter A, Windows 10.

I thought there was a way to keep the drive letter the same no matter what SD card you inserted?
Since A and B aren't use I like to use B as my virtual optical drive and A for my SD slot.
From what I'm seeing online, it'll revert to the next available letter no matter what method is used.
There was a site that said to create a file with a drive letter path in the root directory, but I can't seem to find it again to give it a try.
