How to install Windows 11 on a Work SSD and a Personal SSD?

On this new system last night I installed the first Personal drive. Got everything set up and just for the heck of it, I tried installing Windows on the second drive with the first one still on the motherboard. Unlike the previous system, it went ahead and did it but it set up the windows boot menu. I guess that's okay but then when I removed the Work drive the original install will no longer boot and says there's errors and you can't even use the Windows tool to repair it. You just can't boot into windows anymore until you put the newer second Work drive back in. It seems really odd to break the original Windows install by simply removing the second drive with the second install. So either drive goes bad, you can’t boot into the remaining one. ???



Over the years, setting up a dual boot Window system has gotten more and more complicated. Just installing Windows is now overly complicated. You need to jump through hoops and know some tricks just to install windows without an MS account or internet access. Shift + 10, oobe/ bypassnro



I'm trying to do a clean Windows 11 install for the first time with a Work drive and a Personal drive on a new build. In years past, I would simply unplug the first drive that had been installed and configured while installing and configuring the second. Then I would use the BIOS to boot the drive I wanted. I have tried using the Windows built-in boot menu but it always seems to mess things up.



On my previous build with SSD drives I couldn't even install Windows on the second drive with them both being in the system. It would see the new second drive and it would try to set up a partition and then install files and would fail until I removed the first drive.



This is complicated by the fact that I haven't seen any bios manufacturer give you a simple way to disable a motherboard SSD for troubleshooting. So you have to pull apart the motherboard, heat, sinks and whatnot, possibly remove your video card to take out an SSD so that you can install windows on one without it finding and hosing the other.



Even if I go through the trouble of having one SSD on the motherboard at a time and getting windows installed, are they going to mess with each other?



I had my last windows 10 set up this way and it seemed to be fine. But I went through the trouble of having only one drive on the system until Windows was installed and configured.