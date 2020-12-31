How to Install Microsoft Office 2019 on a Computer That Had Office 2016 Installed on It

I had some significant trouble installing Microsoft Office 2019 on a laptop, with Windows 10, which had Office 2016 installed on it. Every attempt to install 2019 resulted in 2016 coming up; despite going through the uninstall process (even manually removing registry keys). Looking online others have had this problem, and do not seem to have many solutions (beyond wiping the hard drive and reinstalling Windows).



I was finely able to get 2019 installed and working by uninstalling everything office related AND signing out of my Microsoft account from office. After that office closed, and when I reloaded it came up properly as 2019.



Hopefully this will help anyone else encountering this problem.