How to install fans in PC case

Hello guys,
I am planning to have 3 radiators in push/pull configuration...
560 at top with 8 - 140 Fans;
420 at front with 6 - 140 Fans;
280 at bottom with 4 -140 Fans.
So about front is clear ... fans will pull the air inside the case.
At bottom I am not sure ... to pull Air below case or to push hot down ?
Also I am checking a lot of articles about the top ... probably to push hot Air outside up is better option there.
What do yu think ... which one is best fan installation ?
