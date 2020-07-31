How to install fans in PC case

Hello guys,

I am planning to have 3 radiators in push/pull configuration...

560 at top with 8 - 140 Fans;

420 at front with 6 - 140 Fans;

280 at bottom with 4 -140 Fans.

So about front is clear ... fans will pull the air inside the case.

At bottom I am not sure ... to pull Air below case or to push hot down ?

Also I am checking a lot of articles about the top ... probably to push hot Air outside up is better option there.

What do yu think ... which one is best fan installation ?