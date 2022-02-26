How to install drivers for two different Nvidia cards without second install uninstalling first driver?

I've run 2 x Nvidia NVS 510 cards simultaneously, but they use the same driver. I replaced one of the cards with a Nvidia Quadro P620 (x16 slot), uninstalled the NVS 510 driver, restarted, did a clean install of the P620 driver, restarted. The monitors connected to the NVS 510 card (x16 slot wired as x4) are not detected. So I go to install the NVS 510 driver (via custom option in Nvidia install), and the installer uninstalls the P620 driver.So I did another clean install of the P620 driver (primary monitor is connected to this card). So the monitors connected to the NVS 510 are not being detected. And in Device Mgr, under Display Adapters, two adapters are listed:- Quadro P620- MS Basic Display Adapter (with an error exclamation mark)How do I install the NVS 510 driver without uninstalling the P620 driver?