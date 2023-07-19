How to increase RAID 1 Boot Array (Prime X370 Pro and Raidxpert2)

I have my C drive on Windows 10 as a RAID 1 Boot array. It is 2 Samsung SSD 870 EVOs (500g each). My C drive is nearly full with nothing else I can move off of it so I bought two new evos 1 tb each.

I know that if I just replace one of the current drives with a larger one it would only use the space of original drive accomplishing nothing.



Is there a way to make the array use all the drive space after replacing both drives with the larger ones and having it rebuild to those safely?



OR am I stuck with trying to backup or clone the array onto the new drives somehow. This is my main work machine and I can't risk having it go down if I screw this up.



Any ideas or step by steps really appreciated.



Thanks!