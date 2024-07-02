How to identify unknown devices coming up on Asus Router?

So I just bought a new Asus X8 Airmesh router and have some unknown devices coming up on my Devices List under the Network Map tab.

I know the device "Space" is my computer

Device 6E is the Asus router itself - I was able to determine this by enabling/disabling it and testing ip.me

I thought Device D6 was the second node of the Asus X8, but I am not sure. The IPs are very similar. But if I just enable D6 while 6E is disabled, I can't connect to the internet.

But I have no idea what these other devices are or would be. I don't even have any Android devices in the house that I know of.

Thanks.

router devices.png
 
The first half of the MAC address identifies the manufacturer. You can try using a site such as this one to look it up.

Also, your phones and other devices may be set to randomize the MAC address for privacy. This shouldn't be an issue at home, so you can usually set such devices to use the true MAC address per saved SSID.
 
