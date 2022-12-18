How to identify source of system beep error when gaming?

Hi,

I've recently built a system with the following specs:

AMD 5700x w/ Noctua D15S

Asus ROG Strix B550-F Gaming

32gb G.Skill Ripjaws 3200

Gigabyte RTX4080

Corsair RM850x

1TB Samsung 970 evo plus m.2

2TB WD350 m.2

Fractal Torrent



Everything seems a-ok in Windows, but almost immediately as I started my first game (Doom Eternal, turned settings to Ultra Nightmare) a system error beep occured. Shortly later another longer one occurred. Framerates never dipped and according to CPUID HWMonitor neither CPU nor GPU temperatures rose. If I lower settings the errors stop. Now the system is making a weird almost inaudible hollow pulsing windpipe type noise periodically and I can't figure out from where.



Have I broken something? Is there some way to tell what the system errors are actually referring to if there's seemingly no problem with temps? Thanks very much.