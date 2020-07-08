How to identify and correct errors that show on log events

This is Windows 7 that we are talking about. I still use it on my main PC.



That is because there are some programs I use that ran better in W7 than on W10.



But in the last week or so I'm having boots on my PC for no reason at all, when the machine restarts itself.



How can I identify the reason or reasons in the Event Viewer. It's now open and it shows errors, but I don't know what should I look for and need some help on curing the problem, if possible.