How to I stop full screen browser videos from changing screen brightness (Dell Precision M4800)?
This is driving me nuts I can full screen a video and the screen gets brighter and when I go back to the normal view it gets dimmer again with a slight delay on both counts. How can I stop it from doing this?
This is my Dell Precision M4800 with both the Intel HD Graphics and the Nvidia Quadro K1100M and I don't see any settings for that or more of a possibly don't know what I'm looking at.
I searched "Adaptive Brightness" but I think this is too old (from 2014) to have that so is there anyway to stop this madness?
I can't use my main PC right now as I just had knee surgery and I'm bed bound for awhile so this is really driving me more nuts than normal LoL!
Thanks in advance for helping me
