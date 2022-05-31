How to: GPU GTX 1070 card capacitor replacement

Try to learn how to a GPU capacitor.Not sure is that the problem with this GPU.Not detected by the computer.Self Learning.I need to replace a GTX 1070 capacitor ULR, 6.3 V, 560, FF or FEWhat should I type in google search engine.OrEven better,Where can I buy 1 of this GPU capacitor for EVGA GTX 1070 ?Same 1 like the picture if possible.OrIf not,It will be compatible ?