How to google search and where buy a capacitor for the external 2.5 hard drive encloser components

G

GPU_Noob

n00b
Joined
May 30, 2022
Messages
19
So,
I do have an 2.5 external hard drive encloser for laptop hard drive.
One day I touch my on the PCB board of the external hard drive and the hard drive suddenly stop detected by the computer.
Now,
Every time I plugging the external hard drive to the computer.
It shows the error:
USB not recognized.

So,
I bought the multimeter and tested every components of the PCB board.
So,
One of the capacitor I believe is the bad one.
I want to replace it with a good one.
Not sure if anyone of you guys can help me out.
As I don't know anything about electronic.
But would like to give a try to fix it.

I have a attached a picture of the Capacitor that I believe is bad.
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot_20220621-201913-327[1].png
    Screenshot_20220621-201913-327[1].png
    1.6 MB · Views: 0
  • Screenshot_20220621-201939-708[1].png
    Screenshot_20220621-201939-708[1].png
    900.4 KB · Views: 0
