How to google search and where buy a capacitor for the external 2.5 hard drive encloser components

So,

I do have an 2.5 external hard drive encloser for laptop hard drive.

One day I touch my on the PCB board of the external hard drive and the hard drive suddenly stop detected by the computer.

Now,

Every time I plugging the external hard drive to the computer.

It shows the error:

USB not recognized.



So,

I bought the multimeter and tested every components of the PCB board.

So,

One of the capacitor I believe is the bad one.

I want to replace it with a good one.

Not sure if anyone of you guys can help me out.

As I don't know anything about electronic.

But would like to give a try to fix it.



I have a attached a picture of the Capacitor that I believe is bad.