How to get the HDD info back to BIOS, please?

D

DiaNo

n00b
Joined
Oct 18, 2022
Messages
6
PC : Acer aspire M5700,
OS : Windows 7 Pro. 32b.
CPU: Intel Core2 Quad CPU，
RAM: DDR2 800 SDRAM 4G，
GPU: Removed & use on board Intel® G45，
PSU: Liteon 6301-08Ak, replaced by RM650x for testing.
MB : G45T AM2 V:1.0 motherboard，
HDD: WD600BEVS Scorpio 60GB

The HDD is burnt. Try to install OS on another HDD, Toshhiba MK 1032GSX. Windows installer finds no HDD
because there is not HDD info in the BIOS.

How to get the HDD info back to BIOS, please?


Thank you.
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

[H]ard DCOTM x2
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
10,671
Well, when you say the drive is "burnt", do you mean literally or it just stopped working?

The way I see it is this. You have a drive that, for now, I am going to assume was no longer working. You replace it and the BIOS and windows do not see it.

That tells me you have either a bad SATA cable, as you have two drives with issues, both drives are bad (which does happen) or a bad power cable to that drive.

Suggestion? Try another power and SATA cable on the new drive. If it then finds it, I would hook back up the original drive to the new cables and see if it boots into windows.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top