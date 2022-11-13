PC : Acer aspire M5700,
OS : Windows 7 Pro. 32b.
CPU: Intel Core2 Quad CPU，
RAM: DDR2 800 SDRAM 4G，
GPU: Removed & use on board Intel® G45，
PSU: Liteon 6301-08Ak, replaced by RM650x for testing.
MB : G45T AM2 V:1.0 motherboard，
HDD: WD600BEVS Scorpio 60GB
The HDD is burnt. Try to install OS on another HDD, Toshhiba MK 1032GSX. Windows installer finds no HDD
because there is not HDD info in the BIOS.
How to get the HDD info back to BIOS, please?
Thank you.
