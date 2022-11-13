How to get the HDD info back to BIOS, please?

Well, when you say the drive is "burnt", do you mean literally or it just stopped working?



The way I see it is this. You have a drive that, for now, I am going to assume was no longer working. You replace it and the BIOS and windows do not see it.



That tells me you have either a bad SATA cable, as you have two drives with issues, both drives are bad (which does happen) or a bad power cable to that drive.



Suggestion? Try another power and SATA cable on the new drive. If it then finds it, I would hook back up the original drive to the new cables and see if it boots into windows.