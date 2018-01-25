How to get SPARC during the Alpha phase using BOINC

Next click on the icon in the top right that looks like a person. Next to CPID you will see a link that says Click to Open. Click it. You should see a TEMP API KEY. Copy that code. Follow the instruction to click the link that takes you to a Rosetta@home page. That is the same one you had to use to register above if you were wondering. They are basically having you log into your account to grab User ID again as you did above. Only now they want you to put that in the box here too. This is just part of setting up the SPARC side. They chose Rosetta@home for unknown reasons. Next, follow the other link which takes you into a forums post over at Rosetta@home. Create a post in that thread with nothing more than the Temp API Key on your King's Distributed Page.After you do that, come back to the King's Distributed page and click Connect.At this point you should be set up and your balance will be 0 until the next pay out. They are currently doing payouts on Wednesdays of each week.To withdaw, you will need to have an etherium wallet that supports ERC-20 tokens. Coinbase does not do this so do not try. Enter your wallet address and click Withdraw. If everything goes through OK, you should see something like the next 2 photos.If you check your wallet later, it should show your tokens.