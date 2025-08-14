How to get Linksys mr20wh/LN3111 working as a wifi repeater with Fios G3100

I live in a split level home and the outside ethernet comes into the lower level which plugs into the Fios G3100. My plan is 300 up/down. My budget phone on the lower level gets great speeds, about 250 up/down. Upstairs, it gets a respectable 120 up/down. Moving to the back of the house, the master bedroom, that's where my phone tanks to at best 40-50. My wifes laptop and the firestick mirrors the same so I know its not my phone. The master bedroom is a house addition, so the router has to push through cement walls to reach it.



I have a linksys mr20wh/LN3111 that is only a year old that I want to use as a signal booster. I found guides to place it into bridge mode, and I did, but I'm running into issues.



Option 1: Wifi connection

-- Ideally I want to place the linksys in the master bedroom and have it connect/boost via wifi. All the guides I'm reading say I have to connect the linksys router via ethernet cable to the fios, and I am not in a position to be running wires right now. How can I do this?



Option 2: Ethernet connection

-- Just to test things out, I put the linksys in the lower level room next to the fios router. I run an ethernet cable from the LAN port of the fios to (tried both) the LAN and Ethernet ports of the linksys. Both times, I see a 2nd network (linksys). I can connect to either, but I don't want to have to choose. I want the end users (me and all devices) to only see a single network that is now much stronger.



I tried google/youtube searching but that didn't turn up much. The linksys forums are basically dead and reddit sucks.