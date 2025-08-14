  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
How to get Linksys mr20wh/LN3111 working as a wifi repeater with Fios G3100

R

Rev. Night

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 30, 2004
Messages
2,060
I live in a split level home and the outside ethernet comes into the lower level which plugs into the Fios G3100. My plan is 300 up/down. My budget phone on the lower level gets great speeds, about 250 up/down. Upstairs, it gets a respectable 120 up/down. Moving to the back of the house, the master bedroom, that's where my phone tanks to at best 40-50. My wifes laptop and the firestick mirrors the same so I know its not my phone. The master bedroom is a house addition, so the router has to push through cement walls to reach it.

I have a linksys mr20wh/LN3111 that is only a year old that I want to use as a signal booster. I found guides to place it into bridge mode, and I did, but I'm running into issues.

Option 1: Wifi connection
-- Ideally I want to place the linksys in the master bedroom and have it connect/boost via wifi. All the guides I'm reading say I have to connect the linksys router via ethernet cable to the fios, and I am not in a position to be running wires right now. How can I do this?

Option 2: Ethernet connection
-- Just to test things out, I put the linksys in the lower level room next to the fios router. I run an ethernet cable from the LAN port of the fios to (tried both) the LAN and Ethernet ports of the linksys. Both times, I see a 2nd network (linksys). I can connect to either, but I don't want to have to choose. I want the end users (me and all devices) to only see a single network that is now much stronger.

I tried google/youtube searching but that didn't turn up much. The linksys forums are basically dead and reddit sucks.
 
